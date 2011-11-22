* HTC shares reach more than 1-year low intraday

* Loss against Apple lowers bets in HTC's case -analysts

TAIPEI, Nov 22 World No. 4 smartphone maker HTC Corp (2498.TW) tumbled more than 6 percent on Tuesday after a U.S. commission ruled Apple Inc (AAPL.O) did not violate patents owned by its subsidiary S3 Graphics Co, lowering HTC's chances in its pending lawsuit against the California-based company.[ID:nN1E7AK25C]

Shares of HTC hit a low last seen in October 2010 in early trade. By 0342 GMT, HTC shed 4.55 percent, underperforming the broader market's .TWII 0.22 percent fall.

"The result is certainly not favourable to HTC, as it has other pending lawsuits with Apple for patent infringement of HTC's smartphones, and implies that HTC could fail to apply S3's patents (against Apple) for future negotiations with Apple related to other litigation," said Barclays Capital in a note to clients.

HTC bought S3 Graphics for $300 million in July from Via Technologies (2388.TW), a move it said would enhance its market position by strengthening the company's graphic technology.

Analysts said the latest ruling showed that the Taiwanese smartphone company had overpaid for its purchase of S3 Graphics as it has failed to raise the bets in its lawsuit against Apple.

They also said it looks more likely now that HTC might lose in the final ruling from the U.S. International Trade Commission, which is expected on Dec. 6, on its two patent infringement cases against Apple, which could result in a ban on selling its smartphones in the United States, a market accounting for 50 percent of HTC's sales.

"It is still highly likely that HTC may end up paying royalties to Apple once the litigation is settled," Barclays Capital said.

Yuanta Securities analyst Bonnie Chang said in a research report that HTC could consider filing an appeal to the court and urge Google (GOOG.O) to help prevent any injunction issued by the Commission if Apple won the final ruling.

HTC is embroiled in an acrimonious patent war with arch-rival Apple, which has filed several patent lawsuits against the Taiwan-based company in the last two years.[ID:nN1E76E1SO] The suits are in part about Android, which has become the most popular smartphone platform.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

