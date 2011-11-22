RBS says that Cairn India is probably one of the best plays on rupee depreciation in India as not only it earns revenues in U.S. dollars, even most of the cash held by the company is in dollars. The bank believes that using an exchange rate of 52, the gain on the cash balance at end of Q2 would be close to 3.5 billion rupees. "Our target price of 325 rupees values the company in US dollars.... Any rupee depreciation would thus have a direct positive impact on our target price," said RBS in a note. At 11:41 a.m., shares of Cairn India were up 1.05 percent, at 294 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)