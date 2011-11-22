MUMBAI Nov 22 Gold demand in India, the
world biggest consumer, was subdued on Tuesday as a weakening
rupee kept buyers at bay, further deterred by a rebound in local
prices due to gains in overseas markets, dealers said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was 0.59 percent higher at 28,615
rupees per 10 grams at 3:01 p.m.
* The Indian rupee, which plays an important role in
determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal,
fell to an all-time low on Tuesday as oil refiners and other
companies scrambled to buy dollars, with the currency looking
increasingly vulnerable to a swelling current account
deficit.
* "The rupee is volatile. Its fall is pushing up the landed
cost of gold and buyers are finding it difficult to know how far
the rupee can drop. It is making purchases difficult," said a
Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank dealing in bullion.
* "If the rupee remains volatile, I think buyers will turn
towards scrap instead of imports for the short-term," the dealer
said.
* The wedding season -- traditionally a moment for splurging
on gold -- is currently underway in India, but so far it has
failed to bolster demand substantially and dealers say interest
is lower than anticipated.
* India gold demand, which recorded a fall of 20 percent in
the September quarter, could rise in the last quarter and
surpass the 1,000 tonnes demand mark in 2011, according to the
World Gold Council figures.
At 1:15 p.m., the following were prices in rupees being
quoted by HDFC Bank in the spot market :
Tuesday Monday
=========================================================
Gold .999/10 grams 29,000 29,028
Silver .999/kg 56,525 56,460
At 2:37 p.m., following were prices (in rupees) on the Multi
Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. <0#MAU:>
Contract Current price Net change
=========================================================
Dec gold 28,609 +163
Dec silver 55,193 +780
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)