Thailand's LPN Development shares show a potential
reversal pattern, with its chart making a Doji Candlestick on
Monday after making a Dragon Fly Doji Candlestick last week.
LPN shares have gained about 12 percent over the past month.
The Doji and Dragon Fly Doji indicate a potential change in this
uptrend.
LPN has a Relative Strength Index reading of nearly 62 and
touched 67 last week. A score of 70 indicates overbought levels
and a reading of 30 indicates oversold level.
For a technical view: link.reuters.com/cuq25s
CONTEXT:
A Doji forms when a stock's opening and closing price are
equal or close to each other and it signals the market is
indecisive.
A Dragon Fly Doji forms when the open, high and close are
equal and the low creates a long, lower shadow. This candlestick
indicates bears dominated the stock initially, but by the end of
the trading session, bulls pulled the stock price back to the
opening level.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)