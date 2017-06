MUMBAI Nov 22 Power equipment maker Siemens Ltd, a unit of Siemens AG, posted a 29 percent drop in September quarter profit to 1.78 billion rupees ($33.9 million) hurt by foreign exchange losses, it said in a statement to the exchange.

The company posted a 19 percent jump in net sales to 35.59 billion rupees from the same period a year ago.

($1=52.45 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)