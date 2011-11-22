MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian sugar futures ended steady on Tuesday as traders were waiting for the outcome of a key meeting of ministers to decide the quantum of first tranche of exports in 2011/12 season, dealers said.

The meeting, which was postponed on Monday, is slated later in the day.

* "Traders were not sure about the quantity government will allow for exports. If it allows 500,000 tonnes, tomorrow prices will remain stable or may fall slightly," said a sales manager at a co-operative sugar mill in Maharashtra.

"But if it allows 1 million tonnes, we can see 50 to 100 rupees (per 100kg) upside," he said.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent higher at 2,946 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.71 percent to 2,950 ($56.2) per 100 kg.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* New York raw sugar futures were slightly higher in early trades on Tuesday, caught between the smaller-than-expected Brazilian crop which is supportive of prices, and the large northern hemisphere crops which are bearish.

* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet to agree over the cane price.

($1=52.5 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)