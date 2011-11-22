MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian sugar futures ended
steady on Tuesday as traders were waiting for the outcome of a
key meeting of ministers to decide the quantum of first tranche
of exports in 2011/12 season, dealers said.
The meeting, which was postponed on Monday, is slated later
in the day.
* "Traders were not sure about the quantity government will
allow for exports. If it allows 500,000 tonnes, tomorrow prices
will remain stable or may fall slightly," said a sales manager
at a co-operative sugar mill in Maharashtra.
"But if it allows 1 million tonnes, we can see 50 to 100
rupees (per 100kg) upside," he said.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.2 percent higher at
2,946 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety fell 0.71 percent to 2,950 ($56.2) per 100
kg.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in
three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
* New York raw sugar futures were slightly higher in early
trades on Tuesday, caught between the smaller-than-expected
Brazilian crop which is supportive of prices, and the large
northern hemisphere crops which are bearish.
* A tussle between farmers and sugar millers over cane price
delayed crushing in the country's top two producing states
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The dispute in Maharashtra has
been resolved, but in Uttar Pradesh millers and farmers are yet
to agree over the cane price.
($1=52.5 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)