KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd said in an exchange filing on Tuesday said:

* Net profit at 1.15 billion ringgit ($361.12 million) for debut second quarter ended Sept 30, 2011.

* Operations to be influenced by fluctuations in international prices, economic conditions and utilisation rate of production facilities.

* Expects results to be satisfactory assuming available methane gas supply.

* Financial year end to change from March 31 to Dec 31. ($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit)