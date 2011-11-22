UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd said in an exchange filing on Tuesday said:
* Net profit at 1.15 billion ringgit ($361.12 million) for debut second quarter ended Sept 30, 2011.
* Operations to be influenced by fluctuations in international prices, economic conditions and utilisation rate of production facilities.
* Expects results to be satisfactory assuming available methane gas supply.
* Financial year end to change from March 31 to Dec 31. ($1 = 3.1845 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.