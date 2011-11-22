* Says allegations concern matters long disclosed in reports
Nov 22 Chinese digital advertising firm
Focus Media Holding Ltd FMCN.O denied allegations by Muddy
Waters that it overstated its assets and overpaid for
acquisitions, saying the short seller was misrepresenting
information.
American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Focus Media rose 10
percent to $17.00 on Tuesday morning on Nasdaq.
On Monday, the company's shares lost about 40 percent of
their value, after Muddy Waters issued a report with a "strong
sell" rating saying Focus Media had inflated the number of its
LCD advertising display screens.
Shanghai-based Focus Media -- which operates advertising
screens in offices and apartments, elevators and supermarkets
across China -- said the report on the company's LCD screens did
not take into account digital screens and LCD picture frame
devices.
Focus Media also said it would recommend the audit committee
to engage a third-party survey firm to conduct an independent
accounting of its LCD screens, poster frame and in-store
networks to confirm its claims.
Focus Media became the latest target of the Carson
Block-run research firm, which has issued a string of bearish
notes on Chinese companies listed in North
America . In June, Muddy Waters accused
Canada's Sino-Forest Corp TRE.TO of fraud.[nN1E7AG1KS]
The company also denied that its past acquisitions involved
impropriety or that they benefited management and insiders. It
said it had disclosed its management's interest with regard to
its deals.
Focus Media, responding to Muddy Waters' charge
that the company never acquired six handset advertising
companies, said it had disclosed its acquisitions of the Chinese
companies which were done through contractual arrangements where
share ownership did not change hands.
The company's categorical rebuttal of Muddy Waters' report
follows a posting on China's Twitter-like microblog service,
where Focus Media's CEO Jason Jiang said short-sellers spreading
rumours should be legally punished. [nB9E7M700H]
In a separate statement, the company said CEO Jiang will buy
$11 million of the company's ADSs.
