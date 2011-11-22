* Oppenheimer downgrades a notch to "perform"

* Susquehanna cuts target price to $18 from $22

* Shares fall as much as 14 pct

Nov 22 Shares of Perfect World Co Ltd PWRD.O fell as much as 14 percent on Tuesday, a day after the Chinese online game developer posted a sequential drop in revenue and profit.

Oppenheimer analyst Andy Yeung, who downgraded Perfect World's stock to "perform" and removed his target price, said lower monetization of existing games and delay in the release of new titles hurt revenue during the quarter.

"With its reduced sales expectations in the near term and elevated cost/expense structure, we believe Perfect World has become a "show-me" stock as management works toward rebuilding its credibility and investors await signs of re-acceleration in sales and earnings growth," Yeung said in a research note.

For the third quarter, net income more than halved to 143.6 million Yuan, or $22.5 million, from 316.6 million Yuan in the second quarter. [ID:nASA037Y0]

China is one of the world's fastest growing online game markets, with about 80 million gamers in a market worth about $4 billion, but increasingly cut-throat competition has led to lower margins in recent quarters.

Susquehanna analyst C. Ming Zhao, who slashed his target price on the company's stock to $18 from $22, said Perfect World's game revenue during the quarter was hurt by lower average revenue per user.

Perfect World, whose self-developed games portfolio includes its namesake game and "Legend of Martial Arts," projected fourth-quarter revenue of 695-737 million Yuan.

"Behind the fourth-quarter guidance is the lack of new game launches, slow seasonality, as well as discontinuation of movie revenue," Zhao wrote.

Perfect World had divested its movie business in the third quarter.

Shares of the company were down 9 percent to $10.30 in early trade on Nasdaq. They had touched $9.74 -- their lowest in more than two years -- earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)

((Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: PERFECTWORLD/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.