BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien exploits market environment for divestment of German portfolio
Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Raiffeisen Schweiz
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 21, 2021
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 100.945
Payment Date December 21, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Raiffeisen Schweiz
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
ISIN CH0143708870
* ZÜBLIN EXPLOITS FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR DIVESTMENT OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO
* FY revenue from continuing ordinary activities NZ$$5.3 million down 13.2 percent