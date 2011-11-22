Nov 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Schweiz

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 21, 2021

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 100.945

Payment Date December 21, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Raiffeisen Schweiz

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0143708870

