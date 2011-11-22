November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Swedbank Hypotek

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 25, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 53 bps

Issue price 99.971

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 54 bps

Payment Date November 25, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

