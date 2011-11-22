BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien exploits market environment for divestment of German portfolio
* ZÜBLIN EXPLOITS FAVORABLE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR DIVESTMENT OF GERMAN PORTFOLIO
November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Swedbank Hypotek
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 25, 2014
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 53 bps
Issue price 99.971
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 54 bps
Payment Date November 25, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* FY revenue from continuing ordinary activities NZ$$5.3 million down 13.2 percent