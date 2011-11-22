November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vivendi SA

* * * *

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2018

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.536

Yield 4.955 pct

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 357bp

Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR

ISIN FR0011157742

* * * *

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2015

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.673

Yield 3.965 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 323.8 bp

Over the OBL 158

ISIN FR0011157726

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 30, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds, MUSI &

Santander GBM

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.