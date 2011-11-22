BRIEF-Trillion Grand Corporate says FY turnover was HK$183.7 mln
* FY loss attributable from continuing operations HK$39.7 million versus loss of HK$19.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
November 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vivendi SA
* * * *
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2018
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.536
Yield 4.955 pct
Spread 265 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 357bp
Over the 4.25 pct July 2018 DBR
ISIN FR0011157742
* * * *
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2015
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.673
Yield 3.965 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 323.8 bp
Over the OBL 158
ISIN FR0011157726
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 30, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Lloyds, MUSI &
Santander GBM
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
June 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.