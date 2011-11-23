BRUSSELS Nov 23 Global stocks extended losses and the euro slipped on Wednesday after a newspaper report that Belgium and France were holding fresh talks about a deal they had reached to rescue Dexia, the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro zone debt crisis.

Newspaper De Standaard said that talks were taking place, citing no sources, although it also said that Belgium's finance minister Didier Reynders denied that the accord reached between the two states to rescue the bank would be dismantled.

They said the talks concerned the distribution of the costs between the two countries after the bailout of Dexia, which has raised pressure on other euro zone countries to strengthen their banks as the continent's debt crisis deepens.

The euro came under pressure following the report, and was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3459. U.S. S&P futures fell around 1 percent and later extended their losses to 1.2 percent after weak China HSBC PMI data.

Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg last month, receiving 90 billion euros ($122 billion) in state guarantees and accepting that Belgium would take over its operations there for four billion euros.

At the time, France's Finance Minister, Francois Baroin, had said in an interview that the rescue should have no impact on the country's prized AAA credit rating since it was only contributing guarantees and not funds directly.

He also said Dexia was a "unique" case and no further bailouts of French banks would be needed.

The euro zone's sovereign crisis has deteriorated significantly since then, with France, Italy and Spain facing rising borrowing costs in bond markets and European banks having to turn in greater numbers to the European Central Bank to securre funding.

Belgium is also laden with debt and has seen its cost of borrowing costs steadily rise. It has been without a new government since elections in June 2010, stalling efforts to negotiate a budget for next year.

($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Kim Coghill)