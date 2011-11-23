Nov 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Saigon Queen STWWS Logs 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 1,564 nil 3,107 2) Northern Dancer STPSA Cu.Con 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 3,250 nil 7,550 3) Mandarin River STSPS I.Coal 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 16,370 nil 38,628 4) Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 22/11 22/11 ----- 578 nil nil 722 5) Boontrika Naree STJFS Logs 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 19,630 nil 223 6) Niki C STJMB Mop 21/11 21/11 ----- nil 26,285 nil 3,176 7) Stjohn Glory STJFS Cntr 23/11 23/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Ikan Serong STSPS L.Stone 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 27,425 nil 16,213 9) Anushree Fame STMSA Cntr/ 106 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 1,590 nil COMP 10) Gel STGEL C.Mate 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 208 nil 2,582 11) Sanmar Majesty STJMB S.Acid 22/11 22/11 ----- 4,332 nil nil 2,168 12) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 37,755 nil 3,122 13) Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 33,220 nil 21,932 14) QUEEN ZENOBIA STSWL Lpg 23/11 23/11 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Tampa Bay STSCS Container nil n.a. nil 18/11 --- 2) MV Athena STSHS Cu.Con nil 43,382 nil 14/11 --- 3) MV Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal nil 68,885 nil 20/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Ocean STMMT GC 1,550 nil nil 23/11 2) MT Battersea Park STJMB Sulp Acid 17,000 nil nil 24/11 3) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/11 4) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 25/11 5) MV Mutha Sup STMMT GC 2,300 nil nil 25/11 6) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 25/11 7) MV New Dynamic STIOS DAP nil 27,500 nil 26/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.