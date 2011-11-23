Jaipur, November 23 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.

* * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on improved demand from eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.

OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.

GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.

RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:

Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price

Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,110-3,115 3,100-3,105

Bharatpur NA 3,100-3,105 3,085-3,090

Kota 3,000-4,000 2,860-2,865 2,830-2,840

RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:

Mills at Today's prices Previous prices

Jaipur 3,195-3,200 3,185-3,190 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas:

Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices

Alwar 3,145-3,195 3,135-3,185

Bharatpur 3,150-3,200 3,140-3,190

Kherli 3,150-3,200 3,140-3,190

BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:

Brand Today's prices Previous prices

Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050

Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080

Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000

Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050

Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270

MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:

Today's prices Previous prices

PLANT DELIVERY

Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900

Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 14,800-14,850 14,800-14,850

NA--not available

NQ--not quoted