Nov 23Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Top Fare SICAL Rock Phos 07/11 12/11 ----- nil 34,969 nil 8,681 2) Lok Prem Jairam Urea 16/11 17/11 24/11 nil 13,797 nil 9,603 3) Desh Virat Jairam Crude oil 16/11 19/11 23/11 nil121,757 nil 128,869 4) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil 19/11 23/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 55,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 22/11 --- 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,900 nil 23/11 --- 3) Jindal Kamala Pearl Steel Plate nil 3,000 nil 23/11 TBT 4) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 23/11 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 24/11 2) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 24/11 3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 26/11 4) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 28/11 5) Seaways Venture Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 29/11 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 01/12 7) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 135 nil 02/12 8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 300/350 05/12

NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL