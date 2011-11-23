BRIEF-Indo Borax and Chemicals approves re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nagpur, Nov 23 Coconut KP oil prices skyrocketed in Vidarbha of Western Maharashtra on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing South-based regions. Increased demand from overseas traders also boosted prices in historic level hike in a day, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS * Sunflower refined and Linseed oils too reported high on fresh demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, Cottonseed, Groundnut loose, Groundnut refined, Rapeseed and Castor oils
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh rise in Coconut KP oil in Vidarbha as supply was poor.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor even though American soymeal
recovered by about two dollar per tonne.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in the Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
Firmed up again on increased demand from local crushing plants. Continuous rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based millers also
pushed up prices.
* High moisture content (about 18 per cent) Soyabean was available at Rs 16,400 per
tonne in Nagpur.
* About one lac bags reported for auction in major soya mandi in Vidarbha,
according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 19,000-22,150 18,800-21,950 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 19,100-22,250 18,900-22,050 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 22,800-23,300 22,800-23,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 10,000 19,000-22,150
Hinganghat 5,000 18,600-22,000
Akola 8,000 18,000-22,100
Amravati 5,000 17,900-21,600
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 18,100-21,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 5,000 18,000-22,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 21,900, Hingoli - 21,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 21,900, Latur - 22,300, Nanded - 21,700,
Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,450-2,550
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 2,900-3,000
Castor n.a. n.a. 3,800-3,900
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 5,000-6,000
Dhaniya 15 4,100-4,200 4,100-4,200
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 631 631
Soyoil refined market delivery 629 629
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 591 591
Soyoil solvent market delivery 589 589
Cottonseed refined 630 630
Cottonseed solvent 610 610
Groundnut oil (loose) 840 840
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,590 1,590
Sunflower oil refined 750 740
Linseed oil 730 725
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,140 1,140
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,380
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 631 631
Soyoil Solvent 591 591
Cottonseed refined 635 635
Cottonseed solvent 615 615
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 630 630
Soyoil Solvent 590 590
Cottonseed refined oil 640 640
Cottonseed solvent oil 620 620
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 637 637
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 642 642
JALNA
Soyoil refined 639 639
LATUR
Soyoil refined 643 643
NANDED
Soyoil refined 640 640
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 645,
Baramati - 643, Chalisgaon - 648, Pachora - 644, Parbhani - 643,
Koosnoor - 647, Solapur - 644, Supa - 648, Sangli - 648. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 15,200-15,500 15,200-15,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 15,800
Akola - 16,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 16,000, Hingoli - 16,100,
Jalna - 16,200, Koosnoor - 15,900, Latur - 16,000, Nanded - 16,300,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 16,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 16,800. WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.
