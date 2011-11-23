BRIEF-Indo Borax and Chemicals approves re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain as chairman, MD
* Says approved re-appointment of Sushil Kumar Jain, as chairman and managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties too quoted static matching the demand and supply position.
* Jowar varieties reported lower in open market here on poor demand from local traders
amid healthy arrival from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,950-3,559 2,855-3,630
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction n.a. 2,500-3,225
Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700
Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,900-5,050 4,900-5,050
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Deshi gram Raw 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,000 7,000-9,000
Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,350 6,100-6,350
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,050 4,600-5,050
Tuar Gavarani 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600
Tuar Karnataka 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550
Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400
Masoor dal best 3,600-3,850 3,600-3,850
Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,600 5,300-5,600
Moong dal Medium 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,800 5,000-5,800
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,670-2,750 2,670-2,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,160-1,180 1,060-1,180
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,000-11,000 7,000-11,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-8,000 5,500-8,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,700-3,900
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,900-3,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)
