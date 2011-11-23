Gram prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, according to sources.

FOODGRAINS & PULSES

GRAM

* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market but demand was poor.

TUAR

* Tuar varieties too quoted static matching the demand and supply position.

* Jowar varieties reported lower in open market here on poor demand from local traders

amid healthy arrival from producing regions.

* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,

Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar

(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500

for 100 kg.

* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin

trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg

FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close

Gram Auction 2,950-3,559 2,855-3,630

Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600

Tuar Auction n.a. 2,500-3,225

Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700

Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400

Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400

Gram Super Best Bold 4,900-5,050 4,900-5,050

Gram Super Best n.a.

Gram Medium Best 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700

Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.

Gram Mill Quality 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400

Deshi gram Raw 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750

Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.

Gram Kabuli 7,000-9,000 7,000-9,000

Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700

Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,350 6,100-6,350

Tuar Fataka Medium 5,500-5,700 5,500-5,700

Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,350-5,450 5,350-5,450

Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,600-5,050 4,600-5,050

Tuar Gavarani 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600

Tuar Karnataka 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550

Tuar Black 6,200-6,400 6,200-6,400

Masoor dal best 3,600-3,850 3,600-3,850

Masoor dal medium 3,300-3,400 3,300-3,400

Masoor n.a. n.a.

Moong Mogar bold 6,750-6,850 6,750-6,850

Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,200

Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.

Moong Dal Chilka best 5,400-5,600 5,300-5,600

Moong dal Medium 5,200-5,400 5,200-5,400

Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.

Moong Chamki best 5,000-5,800 5,000-5,800

Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700

Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-6,000 5,600-6,000

Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200

Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,670-2,750 2,670-2,750

Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550

Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625

Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,850 2,500-2,850

Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550

Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,800-3,000

Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800

Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300

Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,160-1,180 1,060-1,180

Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850

Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600

Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500

Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.

MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500

MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,250 2,050-2,250

Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450

Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.

Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,250 1,950-2,250

Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750

Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,850 1,800-1,850

Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750

Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800

Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500

Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 7,000-11,000 7,000-11,000

Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,500-8,000 5,500-8,000

Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,750 3,200-3,750

Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400

Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,600-3,800 3,700-3,900

Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,000 2,900-3,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 14.4 degree Celsius (57.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 87 per cent, lowest - 54 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 14 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)