DHAKA Nov 23 Bangladesh on Wednesday
unveiled moves to shore up the plunging stock market, including
allowing banks to invest unlimited funds and waiving tax on
gains from share trading, after a series of price crashes pushed
thousands of small investors to the verge of bankruptcy.
The measures were announced by the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), the market regulator, a week after Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina called for urgent action to save the
mostly small investors and restore confidence.
The initiative came after the country's prime bourse, the
Dhaka stock exchange, shed more than 45 percent this year ---
its worst performance since 1997 when it lost 67 percent.
As the index sharply fell in recent months, angry
shareholders took to the streets and held violent protests
alleging poor market control, foulplay and manipulation by some
companies to fleece small investors to make hefty gains.
"With immediate effect, we will withdraw tax on profit on
investment by foreign institutions and non-resident Bangladeshis
and will also relax the limit on investment by the banks," SEC
chairman M. Khairul Hossain told a news conference.
Previously the banks were allowed to invest up to 10 percent
of their paid-up capital in the stock market while foreign and
non-resident investors were paying 10 percent tax on their
profit.
About 7.4 million Bangladeshi expatriates send home $11
billion annually, which the SEC says can be a potential source
to underpin the stock market.
"Henceforth the banks will be allowed to inject as much
(money) they can in the capital market," Hossain said.
Earlier, the country's supreme tax authority, the National
Board of Revenue (NBR), said it would not question the source of
untaxed cash if it is invested in the share market.
Many of the country's more than three million investors --
the majority of them small traders -- complained to the SEC and
the finance ministry about having lost their capital and turned
into paupers.
"The measure (announced on Wednesday) will attract foreign
investment and push the flow of foreign funds up," the SEC
chairman said.
The banks have now agreed to invest more fund in the capital
market, Hossain said, adding that the foreign brokerage firms
will be allowed to send back quickly the commission they earned
from investment by the foreigners.
"This will encourage foreign portfolio managers to invest in
Bangladesh's capital market."
Insurance companies have agreed to invest their "investable
funds" in stocks, Hossain said, while the SEC made it mandatory
for sponsors and directors of the listed companies to hold at
least 30 percent of their shares to stabilise the market.
At present there is no such limit.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Anis Ahmed; Editing by
Toby Chopra)