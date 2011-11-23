Nov 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 24
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MARTIN UNITED S/G CARGO 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 715 nil 785
2) Unicorn Dolphin Dinshaw CalciteChips 22/11 22/11 25/11 nil 491 nil 2,309
3) Kangana-VI Damani Steel Cargo 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil 2,004 nil COMP
4) Nafisa-1 Caf Marine Cement Bgs 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil 2,505 nil COMP
5) Esteem C Sai Steel Pipes 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 963 nil 2,851
6) Oslo Trader JMB Steel Cargo 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 8,819 nil 3,844
7) OCEAN CROWN HALAR Y PEAS(B) 17/11 17/11 26/11 nil 41,161 nil 8,339
8) Mohamed Fayum-VI Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 21/11 21/11 26/11 730 nil nil 610
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Mykines-III JMB CPKO nil 1,000 nil 23/11
2) Moonray Cosco S.Coils nil 27,870 nil 23/11
3) Anmol Sagar Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 1,600 nil nil 23/11
4) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,002 nil 24/11
5) Linde-VI United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,600 nil 24/11
6) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 24/11
7) Nand Hazira Damani nil nil 2,000 nil 25/11
8) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 16,753 nil 25/11
9) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 25/11
10) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,200 nil 25/11
11) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 25/11
12) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,983 nil 26/01
Mitsutor Mac Cargo nil 6,351 nil 26/01
13) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/01
14) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,000 nil 26/11
Mitsutor M Cargo nil 5,700 nil 26/11
15) Boontrika Naree Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 27/11
16) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 4,769 nil 27/11
17) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 27/11
18) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 29/11
19) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 29/11
20) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 30/11
21) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 30/11
Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 30/11
Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 30/11
22) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 01/12
23) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12
24) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 06/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL