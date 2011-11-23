Nov 23Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MARTIN UNITED S/G CARGO 21/11 21/11 24/11 nil 715 nil 785 2) Unicorn Dolphin Dinshaw CalciteChips 22/11 22/11 25/11 nil 491 nil 2,309 3) Kangana-VI Damani Steel Cargo 22/11 22/11 23/11 nil 2,004 nil COMP 4) Nafisa-1 Caf Marine Cement Bgs 20/11 20/11 23/11 nil 2,505 nil COMP 5) Esteem C Sai Steel Pipes 22/11 22/11 24/11 nil 963 nil 2,851 6) Oslo Trader JMB Steel Cargo 20/11 20/11 24/11 nil 8,819 nil 3,844 7) OCEAN CROWN HALAR Y PEAS(B) 17/11 17/11 26/11 nil 41,161 nil 8,339 8) Mohamed Fayum-VI Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 21/11 21/11 26/11 730 nil nil 610 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Abba JMB Rock Phos nil 14,784 nil 31/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Mykines-III JMB CPKO nil 1,000 nil 23/11 2) Moonray Cosco S.Coils nil 27,870 nil 23/11 3) Anmol Sagar Preetika Ri/Wht F/Sug 1,600 nil nil 23/11 4) Komal-VI Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,002 nil 24/11 5) Linde-VI United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,600 nil 24/11 6) Raj Milan OCEAN SER Rice 1,100 nil nil 24/11 7) Nand Hazira Damani nil nil 2,000 nil 25/11 8) Glory Mercy Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 16,753 nil 25/11 9) Nand Ananya Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 25/11 10) Rickmers Yokoha United Liner S/G Cargo nil 3,200 nil 25/11 11) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 2,000 nil 25/11 12) Tanbinh 38 Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 20,983 nil 26/01

Mitsutor Mac Cargo nil 6,351 nil 26/01 13) Ahoora-VI Preetika Carbon Steel nil 1,465 nil 26/01 14) Ocean Gem Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 7,000 nil 26/11

Mitsutor M Cargo nil 5,700 nil 26/11 15) Boontrika Naree Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 27/11 16) Murou-VI NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 4,769 nil 27/11 17) Sanko Mineral Mitsutor CR Coils nil 45,567 nil 27/11 18) Ginga Falcon GAC RBD Palm Oil nil 15,000 nil 29/11 19) J.Real-VI Mitsutor Woodpulp nil 9,200 nil 29/11 20) Matsushima NYK Line S/G Cargo nil 2,895 nil 30/11 21) Saudi Hofuf Orient G Cargo nil 900 nil 30/11

Orient Steel 7,000 nil nil 30/11

Orient CNTR nil nil 200/250 30/11 22) Leonor (OD) Parekh Marin Steel Cargo nil 13,125 nil 01/12 23) Sea Moon Samsara Steel Cargo nil 26,400 nil 05/12 24) Suprastar Parekh Steel Cargo nil 10,000 nil 06/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL