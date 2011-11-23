(Follows alerts)
* Barclays cuts co a notch from "overweight"
* Barclays cuts 2011 EPS forecast to $2.90
* Big Lots shares fall 5 pct
Nov 23 High toy inventory and fewer
exciting deals could hurt close-out retailer Big Lots Inc
(BIG.N) in a highly competitive holiday quarter, Barclays said,
downgrading the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight."
Big Lots' sales and margins in the holiday quarter could be
disappointing, analysts led by Meredith Adler said in a client
note.
"The problem is that electronics have become a larger
category for gifting, but (Big Lots) is unable to source really
exciting deals given manufacturers’ very thin margins," Adler
said.
The analyst warned that inventory levels were still "very
high" in Big Lots' toy business, which has historically made up
about 15 percent of sales in the fourth quarter.
Big Lots has been losing ground to rivals in its
toy segment and planned to shift its focus away from the
business this year.
Earlier in the month, Big Lots reported a 6 percent rise in
quarterly U.S. retail sales, helped by improving demand for key
merchandise categories. [ID:nL4E7M31QX]
Adler, however, pointed out that the third quarter
represented just 8 percent of full-year earnings last year.
The company's shares were trading down about 5 percent at
$36.79 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)
((ranjita.ganesan@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S +1 646 223
8780; Outside U.S +91 080 4135 5800; Reuters messaging:
ranjita.ganesan.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: BIGLOTS/RESEARCH BARCLAYS
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.