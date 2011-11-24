WELLINGTON Nov 24 New Zealand's dominant pay television operator Sky Television Ltd is to set up a pay television service with the state-owned Television NZ, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

Sky, which has a virtual monopoly on pay television services in New Zealand, will own 51 percent of the new service and TVNZ the rest.

It said a new set top box would provide a mix of free-to-air and pay content, with the service set to start in mid-2012.

Shares in Sky TV last traded flat at NZ$5.45.

(Gyles Beckford)