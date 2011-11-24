BEIJING Nov 24 China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , China's top oil refiner, will delay the startup of a new 160,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) crude oil unit at its Jinling refinery to June next year, a company official said on Thursday.

"We slowed construction after a series of accidents in China's refining sector," the official said.

Jinling refinery, in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, has a refining capacity of 270,000 bpd. It had previously planned to start the new crude unit by end of this year.

The upgrading work also includes a 1.5 million-tonne-per-year residue desulphurising unit and a 3.5 million tpy fluid catalytic cracking facility, which produces mainly gasoline.

The official said that once the new crude unit was brought online, Jinling would mothball an aging 50,000 bpd crude facility. The resulting net increase in Jinling's crude run capacity would be 110,000 bpd, turning the plant into the country's third-largest refinery. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)