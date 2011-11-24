MUMBAI Nov 24 L&T Infrastructure Finance,
a fully owned unit of Larsen & Toubro Limited, is
planning to raise 11 billion rupees via public issue of
long-term infrastructure bonds or tax-saving bonds at 9 percent.
The bonds, which will carry a minimum lock-in period of 5
years from the date of allotment, can be redeemed after
10-years, the company said in a release.
The bondholder has the options to exit at end of 5 years,
after 7 years and after 10 years which is at the time of
redemption.
The issue, which will open on Nov. 25 and close on Dec. 24,
is rated "AA+" by CARE and ICRA.
ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial and Karvy Investor
Services are the lead arrangers to the deal, it said.
Applicants get a tax benefit to the extent of 20,000 rupees
for investing in long-term infrastructure bonds under Section 80
CCF of Income Tax Act.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)