MUMBAI Nov 24 L&T Infrastructure Finance, a fully owned unit of Larsen & Toubro Limited, is planning to raise 11 billion rupees via public issue of long-term infrastructure bonds or tax-saving bonds at 9 percent.

The bonds, which will carry a minimum lock-in period of 5 years from the date of allotment, can be redeemed after 10-years, the company said in a release.

The bondholder has the options to exit at end of 5 years, after 7 years and after 10 years which is at the time of redemption.

The issue, which will open on Nov. 25 and close on Dec. 24, is rated "AA+" by CARE and ICRA.

ICICI Securities Ltd, JM Financial and Karvy Investor Services are the lead arrangers to the deal, it said.

Applicants get a tax benefit to the extent of 20,000 rupees for investing in long-term infrastructure bonds under Section 80 CCF of Income Tax Act.

(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)