MUMBAI Nov 24 Indian sugar futures eased on Thursday on profit-taking after rising to 11-month high in the previous session and as the weakness in the world market weighed down further, dealers said.

* India on Tuesday decided to allow one million tonnes of white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 0.43 percent lower at 2,999 rupees per 100 kg, after rising over 10 percent since the beginning of November.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.52 percent to 3,050 ($58.65) per 100 kg.

* "Profit-booking pulled down market. Delayed cane crushing is also expected to start in Uttar Pradesh in next few days," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior research analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt. Ltd.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* London white sugar futures edged lower on Thursday, following raw sugar futures hitting a 5-1/2 month low late in the session on Wednesday, as soft commodities were swept up in the broad-based weakness across the commodity complex.

($1=52 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)