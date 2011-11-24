November 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Suez Environnement Company
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 2, 2030
Reoffer price 98.624
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct December 2030 UKT
Payment Date December 2, 2011
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBS & Santander
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme
ISIN FR001158849
