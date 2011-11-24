November 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Suez Environnement Company

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 2, 2030

Reoffer price 98.624

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct December 2030 UKT

Payment Date December 2, 2011

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBS & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

ISIN FR001158849

