* Woodford leaves frosty meeting: "no handshakes, no
apology"
* Says priority is to meet Dec. 14 deadline, avoid delisting
* Olympus shares surge as much as 25 percent
* Current management says willing to resign later
(Recasts with fresh Woodford comments)
By Tim Kelly and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Nov 25 The ex-CEO of Japan's
disgraced Olympus Corp (7733.T) attended what he called a tense
but civilised board meeting on Friday with the directors who had
sacked him, and said all hoped the firm could avoid being
delisted over the scandal engulfing it.
But Michael Woodford, still an Olympus director despite
being fired as CEO a month ago and blowing the whistle over the
accounting scam, said there had been no talk of him returning to
lead a clean-up of the once-proud maker of cameras and
endoscopes.
"We had a constructive and honest exchange," Woodford, a
Briton, told about 50 reporters and TV crews that had waited for
him to emerge from Olympus's central Tokyo headquarters.
"There is clearly a shared desire that the company's not
delisted," added a calm and jovial Woodford, back in Japan for
the first time since fleeing the country immediately after his
Oct. 14 sacking.
Olympus had fired Woodford, a rare foreign CEO in Japan,
alleging he had failed to adapt to Japanese culture and the
company's management style. Woodford says he was axed for
questioning dubious merger and acquisition payments.
Woodford later said in a group interview that the directors
at the meeting had sought to be civilised, but tension was in
the air. There were no handshakes -- and no apology, he added.
"There was a tension in the room, but there seemed to be an
understanding that it was in no one’s interest to raise the
temperature," he said. "They didn’t shake my hand and I didn’t
offer mine. We said good morning and goodbye."
The 51-year-old freckle-faced Briton had left Japan after
his dismissal citing concerns for his safety, amid speculation
that organised crime was involved in the scandal.
Olympus first denied any wrongdoing, but later admitted it
had hidden investment losses from investors for two decades and
used some of $1.3 billion in M&A payments to aid the cover-up.
TOP PRIORITY: AVOID DELISTING
Woodford said after Friday's board meeting that the top
priority was for Olympus to meet a Dec. 14 deadline for filing
its financial statements for the six-months to September --
after which, he added, current management should go.
"The priority is that we re-present our accounts on the 14th
of December which is a prerequisite that the company can remain
tradeable," Woodford said.
The 92-year-old company would be automatically delisted if
it misses the Dec. 14 deadline, though the Tokyo Stock Exchange
might still delist the firm, depending on the scale of its past
misstatements or if a link is found to "yakuza" gangsters.
A third-party panel appointed by Olympus to look into the
accounting scam said this week that it had not yet found any
evidence of involvement by organised crime.
The board meeting followed news on Thursday night that two
Olympus directors and an internal auditor blamed for the scandal
had quit and that the current management was ready to step down
once the firm's recovery was on track.
But Woodford wants the rest of the board to go as well, and
soon. He said after the meeting that current president Shuichi
Takayama should stay until Dec. 14, but that changes could start
thereafter.
Backed by some big shareholders, Woodford has repeatedly
said he is willing to reclaim the top job and lead a clean-up.
Woodford also said Japanese authorities probing the scandal,
whom he met in Tokyo on Thursday, wanted to talk to him again.
Tokyo police, prosecutors and regulators have launched a
rare joint probe of the scandal, which has revived concerns
about lax corporate governance at Japanese firms.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Britain's
Serious Fraud Office are also looking into the affair.
Olympus shares have rallied over the past two weeks on
speculation that it will escape delisting and be able to save
its core business. They soared as much as 25 percent on Friday
and last traded around 14 percent higher. The stock is still
trading at about half of its pre-scandal level.
"Today's rise is just a continuation of those willing to
take a risk to make a profit, buying what they think is an
oversold share," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director of
Chibagin Asset Management.
"It's too early to make conclusions about what will happen
to the company. The investigations are just beginning, and the
management situation is still unclear."
