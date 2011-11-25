TOKYO Nov 25 Kyushu Electric Power Co
said on Friday it plans to ask users to conserve power
from Dec. 26, a week later than its previous plan, reflecting
Thursday's decision to delay until Dec. 25 the shutdown of its
last nuclear reactor still operating.
The government and the utility in southern Japan are now
asking its customers to voluntarily curb peak-hour power usage
by 5 percent from a year earlier from Dec. 26 to Feb. 3.
The company said on Thursday it would start a planned
inspection of the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai
plant on Dec. 25, delayed from its initial plan of mid-December.
After the shutdown, all of Kyushu's six reactors at two
plants will be closed with no definite schedule for restarts.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11
earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation
leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
power station northeast of Tokyo.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)