TOKYO Nov 25 Kyushu Electric Power Co said on Friday it plans to ask users to conserve power from Dec. 26, a week later than its previous plan, reflecting Thursday's decision to delay until Dec. 25 the shutdown of its last nuclear reactor still operating.

The government and the utility in southern Japan are now asking its customers to voluntarily curb peak-hour power usage by 5 percent from a year earlier from Dec. 26 to Feb. 3.

The company said on Thursday it would start a planned inspection of the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai plant on Dec. 25, delayed from its initial plan of mid-December.

After the shutdown, all of Kyushu's six reactors at two plants will be closed with no definite schedule for restarts.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted due to public safety fears since the March 11 earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and radiation leaks at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi power station northeast of Tokyo. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)