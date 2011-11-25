BANGKOK Nov 25 Thailand's Somboon Advance
Technology Pcl :
* Expects to report a net loss in the fourth quarter due to
supply parts disruption, Worapote Chutchaikulsiri, vice
president for finance and accounting, told reporters, adding it
would still post a net profit for 2011
* Sees 2011 revenue growth missing target, expected to be 5
percent rather than 15-17 percent as a result of flooding
* Plans to spend 300-400 million baht ($9.6-12.8 million) on
parts manufacturing plant in Amata City industrial estate in
eastern Rayong province over the next three years, expecting to
begin construction in 2012
* Aims for 2012 revenue growth target of more than 30
percent on expectations of rising vehicle production of 2
million units in Thailand versus 1.5-1.55 million units expected
this year, less than its 1.8 million units target
($1 = 31.27 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)