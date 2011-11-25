BANGKOK Nov 25 Thailand's Charoen
Pokphand Foods Pcl :
* Its board approved a plan to buy up to 18.79 million
shares in Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd by
the company and CPF Investment Ltd subsidiary from existing
shareholders at the price of HK$0.9 per share, or 3.53 baht for
about 66.3 billion baht ($2.12 billion)
* Selling shareholders include Oriental Success
International Ltd, Worth Access Trading Ltd, and CPI Holding Co
Ltd
* Plans to issue up to 694 million shares with a par value
of 1 baht to Oriental Success International Ltd at the price of
30 baht each worth 20.8 billion baht in exchange for C.P.
Pokphand Co Ltd shares and pay another 45.5 billion baht in cash
* To sell up to 40 billion baht ($1.28 billion) in bonds,
after 40 billion baht in bond sales previously
* Hong Kong-based C.P. Pokphand, founded in 1987, produces
feed additives, including feed-grade Chlortetracycline and
purified Hydrochloride Chlortetracycline.
* Shares of CP Foods were suspended on Friday, pending the
company's board meeting. On Thursday, the shares closed up 1.65
percent at 30.75 baht
($1 = 31.2700 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten
Kate)