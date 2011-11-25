BRIEF-CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series E senior unsecured debentures
* CT REIT announces offering of $175m 3.469pct series e senior unsecured debentures due June 16, 2027
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd said its subsidiary, Manjung Island Energy Bhd, has sold 4.85 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.52 billion) in sukuk, its first issuance under an Islamic securities programme.
Tenaga said the proceeds from the sukuk sale will be used to fund the construction and working capital of a new 1,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Manjung, Perak.
The Islamic securities programme has a size of 5 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Saeed Azhar)
WASHINGTON, June 13 The World Bank on Tuesday approved financing worth more than $500 million for Afghanistan to support a string of projects to boost the economy, help improve service delivery in five cities and support Afghan refugees sent back from Pakistan.