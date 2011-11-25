KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia's national power producer Tenaga Nasional Bhd said its subsidiary, Manjung Island Energy Bhd, has sold 4.85 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.52 billion) in sukuk, its first issuance under an Islamic securities programme.

Tenaga said the proceeds from the sukuk sale will be used to fund the construction and working capital of a new 1,000 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Manjung, Perak.

The Islamic securities programme has a size of 5 billion ringgit. ($1 = 3.1835 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Saeed Azhar)