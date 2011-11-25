MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian sugar futures fell for a second straight day on Friday on weak demand at higher levels and tracking a fall in overseas market, though the government's decision to allow exports limited the downside, dealers said.

* The key December sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1 percent lower at 2,970 rupees per 100 kg, after rising nearly 10 percent since the beginning of November.

* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the most traded S-variety fell 0.33 percent to 3,040 ($58.13) per 100 kg.

* "The sharp rise in prices has trimmed demand. The government has allowed exports, but local demand is weak as all key festivals are over," said a trader based in Vashi spot market near Mumbai.

* India on Tuesday decided to allow one million tonnes of white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.

* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5 million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.

* New York raw sugar futures broke below 23 cents a lb in early trading on Friday to hit a fresh 5-1/2 month low, in line with weaker commodity prices.

($1=52.3 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)