MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian sugar futures fell
for a second straight day on Friday on weak demand at higher
levels and tracking a fall in overseas market, though the
government's decision to allow exports limited the downside,
dealers said.
* The key December sugar contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended 1 percent lower at
2,970 rupees per 100 kg, after rising nearly 10 percent since
the beginning of November.
* In Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state, the
most traded S-variety fell 0.33 percent to 3,040 ($58.13) per
100 kg.
* "The sharp rise in prices has trimmed demand. The
government has allowed exports, but local demand is weak as all
key festivals are over," said a trader based in Vashi spot
market near Mumbai.
* India on Tuesday decided to allow one million tonnes of
white sugar exports, double initial expectations from the
world's second-biggest producer and sending global prices lower.
* India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, allowed 1.5
million tonnes of exports under open general licence (OGL) in
three tranches in the 2010/11 year that ended in September.
* New York raw sugar futures broke below 23 cents a lb in
early trading on Friday to hit a fresh 5-1/2 month low, in line
with weaker commodity prices.
($1=52.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)