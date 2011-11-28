HONG KONG Nov 28 The Singapore arm of the parent company of the Swire conglomerate said Monday that it has added former Singapore minister Raymond Lim as a senior adviser.

John Swire & Sons (S.E. Asia) said it had added Lim, 52, to its advisory team. Lim has been in the Singapore government since 2001, most recently as transport minister, a post he held until May. He continues to be a member of parliament. In 2004, he joined the board of the Government Investment Corp of Singapore, the country's sovereign wealth fund.

"With his very considerable experience and background, I am confident that he will provide both focus and expertise to our efforts to develop and broaden the range of our investment in the region," chairman Christopher Pratt said in a release.

John Swire & Sons Ltd owns a 42 percent stake in Swire Pacific, which in turn owns and operates Hong Kong's flagship airline Cathay Pacific.

In Singapore, Swire also owns The China Navigation Co., a shipping line.

Swire Pacific in late October applied to the Hong Kong stock exchange to spin off its Swire Properties unit [ID: nL3E7LR1ND].