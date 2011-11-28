HONG KONG Nov 28 The Singapore arm of the
parent company of the Swire conglomerate said Monday that it has
added former Singapore minister Raymond Lim as a senior adviser.
John Swire & Sons (S.E. Asia) said it had added Lim, 52, to
its advisory team. Lim has been in the Singapore government
since 2001, most recently as transport minister, a post he held
until May. He continues to be a member of parliament. In 2004,
he joined the board of the Government Investment Corp of
Singapore, the country's sovereign wealth fund.
"With his very considerable experience and background, I am
confident that he will provide both focus and expertise to our
efforts to develop and broaden the range of our investment in
the region," chairman Christopher Pratt said in a release.
John Swire & Sons Ltd owns a 42 percent stake in Swire
Pacific, which in turn owns and operates Hong Kong's flagship
airline Cathay Pacific.
In Singapore, Swire also owns The China Navigation Co., a
shipping line.
Swire Pacific in late October applied to the Hong
Kong stock exchange to spin off its Swire Properties
unit [ID: nL3E7LR1ND].
