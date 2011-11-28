MUMBAI Nov 28 India oilseeds and soyoil
futures edged higher on Monday afternoon following overseas
markets, though rising supplies of the beans checked the upside,
analysts said.
* U.S. soybean was up 1.58 percent at $11.24 per
bushel, recovering from a 13-month low on Monday, on hopes that
Europe will come up with steps towards activating a euro zone
bailout fund.
* At 2:41 p.m., the December soyoil contract on
India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was
0.37 percent higher at 641.50 rupees per 10 kg.
* Soybean may trade in the range of 2,220-2,283 for the
week, said Ramesh Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* The most-active December soybean rose 0.63 percent
to 2,253.00 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed
gained 0.54 percent to 3,188 rupees per 100 kg.
* Buying could be done in soyoil at 634 for a target of 638
rupees, with a stop loss below 627 rupees, said Chenchala.
* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 635.20
rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 6 rupees to 2,230
rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell
16.25 rupees to 3,090 rupees per 100 kg.
* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise
to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on
improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this
month.
* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228
million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million
hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)