MUMBAI Nov 28 India oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Monday afternoon following overseas markets, though rising supplies of the beans checked the upside, analysts said.

* U.S. soybean was up 1.58 percent at $11.24 per bushel, recovering from a 13-month low on Monday, on hopes that Europe will come up with steps towards activating a euro zone bailout fund.

* At 2:41 p.m., the December soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.37 percent higher at 641.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* Soybean may trade in the range of 2,220-2,283 for the week, said Ramesh Chenchala, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* The most-active December soybean rose 0.63 percent to 2,253.00 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed gained 0.54 percent to 3,188 rupees per 100 kg.

* Buying could be done in soyoil at 634 for a target of 638 rupees, with a stop loss below 627 rupees, said Chenchala.

* In the Indore spot market, soyoil was flat at 635.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean edged up 6 rupees to 2,230 rupees per 100 kg. At Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 16.25 rupees to 3,090 rupees per 100 kg.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month.

* Indian farmers have completed rapeseed sowing on 5.228 million hectares as on Nov. 18, compared with 4.969 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)