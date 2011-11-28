HONG KONG Nov 28 New China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, could raise up
to $2.3 billion in its dual listing initial public offering in
Hong Kong and Shanghai, IFR reported on Monday citing two
sources with knowledge of the plans.
The company plans to sell 358.4 million new shares in Hong
Kong at a price range of HK$28.2 to HK$34.33, putting the total
deal at up to HK$12.3 billion ($1.58 billion). The sources were
not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO details.
For the Shanghai tranche of the deal, the company is
offering 158.54 million shares at a price range of 23 yuan to 28
yuan, valuing that part of the offering at up to 4.44 billion
yuan ($696 million), IFR added.
New China Life, 15 percent owned by Swiss insurer Zurich
Financial Services AG, has received commitments from
four cornerstone investors for $780 million worth of shares in
the Hong Kong tranche of its initial public offering.
Investors included Singapore's Great Eastern Holdings Ltd
and Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd
.
($1 = 7.796 Hong Kong Dollars)
($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)