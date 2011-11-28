(Agency corrects the version published on 29 November 2010 that incorrectly referred to the rating of USD250m hybrid tier 1 bonds. The instrument should be USD250m subordinated upper tier 2 debt.The corrected version as follows) (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28- Fitch Ratings has today affirmed India's Canara Bank's (Canara) Long-term (LT) foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (FC IDR) at 'BBB-' and National LT rating at 'AAA(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed Canara's Short-term FC IDR at 'F3', Individual rating at 'C/D', Support rating at '2' and Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'. Additional rating actions are included at the end of the release.

Canara's Individual rating reflects the bank's well-established franchise as the sixth-largest bank in India by assets and its sound credit metrics which compares well with its peer government banks. The bank's strong franchise lends it adequate funding stability, while capitalisation benefits from the undiluted government shareholding of 73%. This provides added flexibility to raise capital, if required, especially considering the bank's above-average growth plans and current headwinds related to increased pension provisioning costs. That said, its capital quality is reasonably strong, additionally complemented by steady growth in internal accruals.

The ratings of the tier 1 subordinated bonds and upper tier 2 bonds are consistent with the approach taken for other similar securities subjected to annual profit/loss test, based on Fitch's criteria. The agency, however, believes that the bank's high government ownership coupled with its size and franchise would result in a high probability of regulatory support in the event of crisis, reflected in its Support rating.

Canara's asset quality, though fairly well-controlled (gross NPL ratio: FY10: 1.52%; FY09: 1.56%), could face some near-term challenges on account of its restructured portfolio (3.2% of FYE10 loans, 6% slippages) which comprises small corporates and customers. That said, given the bank's conservative write-off policy (doubtful loans beyond two-three years completely written off), its loan loss coverage sharply increased to 77% (Q2FY11; including technical write-offs) and a recovering economic scenario should limit incremental credit costs in the short-term. The asset quality, however, would be more crucial over the medium- to long-term as increasing focus on higher yielding asset classes (viz. SMEs, agriculture) could materially alter Canara's loan profile. While tighter risk monitoring mechanisms are being put in place, their efficacy remains to be tested as the bank gradually moves towards system-generated NPLs.

The bank has been making concerted efforts to shed high-cost bulk deposits reflected in the slow-yet-steady improvement in its current and savings account (CASA) ratio (FY10: 29%; H1FY11: 30%) and reduced cost of funding. That said, CASA continues to be lower than many large government banks, and this (relatively) higher reliance on interest sensitive term deposits pushes up funding costs in an upward trending interest rate scenario (as is seen currently), even though recourse to such funds is expected to remain strong for the bank.

Canara's profitability (return on assets (ROA): FY10: 1.25%; H1FY11: 1.47%), which until now, has been underpinned by steady growth in NIM (FY10: 2.5%; H1FY11: 3%) and strict cost control, is expected to witness some near-term pressures. Sharp dip in treasury income (due to hardening interest rates) coupled with rising cost pressures from increased 'pension deficit' provisioning on account of the defined-benefit pension plan implemented system-wide would yield volatility to earnings in the short-term. The trade-off between NIM and credit costs would continue to be the long-term determinant of profitability as the bank gradually shifts to a higher yielding asset mix while managing funding costs on one hand and asset risk on the other.

Sustained improvement in the bank's asset quality, funding and earnings profile, together with an upgrade to the sovereign LT FC IDR, could lead to an upgrade in Canara's LT FC IDR. However, any sharp deterioration to the above mentioned parameters would put pressure on the National LT rating, which would more granularly distinguish Canara's performance with those of its peers.

Canara has a pan-India franchise with 3,066 branches and 2,017 ATMs as at Q2FYE11. The bank's international operations are fairly insignificant although it operates other businesses (viz. asset management, insurance) through joint-ventures and subsidiaries.

Canara Bank:

- USD1bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'

- USD250m upper tier 2 bonds under USD1bn MTN affirmed at 'BB-'