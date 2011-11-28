* To pay $0.51 per class A and class B shares
* To pay $1.02 per ADS
Nov 28 Chinese online games company Shanda
Games Ltd announced a special cash dividend for
shareholders, sending its shares up 11 percent.
The company said it will pay a one-time dividend of 51 cents
a share, or $1.02 per American Depositary Share (ADS),
aggregating to a total of $285 million.
It had cash and equivalents of around $583.9 million at the
end of September.
Shanda Games, which is indirectly owned by
soon-to-be-taken-private Shanda Interactive, will pay
the one-time dividend to shareholders of record on December 20.
The company's Nasdaq-listed ADSs, which have lost almost 40
percent in value this year, were up 11 percent at $4.44 in early
trade on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)