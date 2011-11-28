* Says end of NBA lockout removes same-store sales risk

* Raises price target to $30 from $24

* Shares rise nearly 12 percent

Nov 28 The end of the NBA lockout removes the biggest risk to Foot Locker Inc's (FL.N) same-store sales, UBS said, and upgraded the footwear retailer to "buy" from "neutral."

Shares of the company, which sells branded shoes of Nike Inc (NKE.N) and Adidas AG (ADSGn.DE), rose nearly 12 percent.

Over the weekend, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its players reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, which paves the way for a 66-game season starting on Christmas Day. [ID:nN1E7AP00G]

With the lockout cancelled, NBA games on prime time TV will support demand for the basketball category, and can drive fiscal 2012 same-store sales estimate slightly higher, analyst Michael Binetti said in a note to clients.

Binetti raised his price target on the stock to $30 from $24.

Foot Locker shares were trading up 9 percent at $22.94. They touched an intra-day high of $23.55 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)

