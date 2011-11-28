November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Imperial Tobacco Finance PLC
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date December 2, 2019
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 99.363
Reoffer price 99.363
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swapa, equivalent to 315.2
bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date December 1, 2011
Lead Manager(s) BBVA SA, Citigroup Global Markets
Ltd, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &
Unicredit AG
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0715437140
