Borrower Imperial Tobacco Finance PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.363

Reoffer price 99.363

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swapa, equivalent to 315.2

bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date December 1, 2011

Lead Manager(s) BBVA SA, Citigroup Global Markets

Ltd, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &

Unicredit AG

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0715437140

