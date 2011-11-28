November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler International Finance B.V

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 07, 2013

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65 bp

Issue price 99.925

Reoffer price 99.925

Payment Date December 07, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

ISIN DE000A1GXWT9

