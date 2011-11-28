Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Marks & Spencer plc (M&S)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 6, 2021
Coupon 6.125 pct
Issue price 98.914
Reoffer price 98.914
Yield 6.179 pct
Spread 390 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT
Payment Date December 6, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Lloyds & Royal Bank of
Scotland
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0715454079
Data supplied by International Insider.