Nov 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Marks & Spencer plc (M&S)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 6, 2021

Coupon 6.125 pct

Issue price 98.914

Reoffer price 98.914

Yield 6.179 pct

Spread 390 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct September 2021 UKT

Payment Date December 6, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC, Lloyds & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0715454079

Data supplied by International Insider.