By Nathan Layne, Emi Emoto and James Pomfret
TOKYO/HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters)- Documents unearthed by
Reuters show a new link between Japan's Olympus Corp and a
veteran banker at the centre of an accounting scandal engulfing
the firm, as attention focuses on the role he played in the
company's deal-making.
The Japanese banker, Akio Nakagawa, is already known to have
worked for an obscure, boutique U.S. financial firm that won a
massive $687 million advisory fee from Olympus (7733.T) relating
to its purchase of British medical equipment firm Gyrus in 2008.
The fee, roughly a third of the $2 billion takeover and the
world's biggest advisory payment, is being investigated by
Japanese police and other authorities trying to get to the
bottom of the accounting scam.
But an examination of company filings and interviews with
Nakagawa's former colleagues by Reuters in Tokyo, Hong Kong and
the United States reveal that the banker also had ties with
another controversial Olympus takeover target, ITX Corp.
ITX, a mobile-phone retailer and former technology
incubator, was bought for about 60 billion yen ($772 million) in
multiple transactions from 2000 to 2011. It is controversial
because it departed from Olympus's core business of cameras and
medical equipment -- and the fact that its value was heavily
written down in 2009.
Olympus has already admitted to using the eye-popping Gyrus
fee to mask some investment losses it hid from investors for two
decades. The ITX deal is also now being probed, according to
Olympus's former chief executive Michael Woodford, who met
investigators in Japan last week. Woodford, a Briton, was sacked
in October after questioning several strange deals at Olympus.
"Right now the world is increasingly suspicious of Nakagawa
and others involved in a series of transactions," said Taiji
Okusu, secretary general of the Japan Corporate Governance
Forum. "But that doesn't mean that we can say with certainty
that any involvement by Nakagawa in ITX was against the law."
BANKER TRACED TO HONG KONG
Reuters traced Nakagawa, whose whereabouts had been unknown,
to a luxury apartment in Hong Kong on Sunday. He exploded in
anger when approached outside the building by a Reuters reporter
seeking comment on his role in the Olympus saga.
The ex-PaineWebber banker, who sources say has had an
association with Olympus stretching back to the 1980s, refused
to comment and asked a concierge in the building's marbled foyer
to evict the reporter.
Company filings show Nakagawa had ties with a Hong Kong
broker, Sky Ward Asia Limited, that emerged as a fellow
shareholder in ITX alongside Olympus, though there is no
evidence that he or Sky Ward was involved in any wrongdoing.
Sky Ward first appeared in ITX's financial statements in
2006 when it was the sixth-largest shareholder with a 0.39
percent stake. It showed up again in 2008 with a holding of 0.22
percent.
The holdings stood out in part because of who Sky Ward named
as its local proxy: Axes (Japan) Securities Co, the Japanese arm
of a collection of companies headed by Nakagawa and others that
figure increasingly in Olympus’s deal-making.
The Axes group was also the recipient of the Gyrus fee.
ITX declined to comment. According to its website, Axes
Japan has halted operations.
During the same period Sky Ward cropped up as an ITX
shareholder, Nakagawa was a director at Genesis Partners (Asia)
Limited in Hong Kong, an investment firm incorporated in 2000
with the objective of dealing in securities of "every kind and
description", according to company filings. It was liquidated in
2010.
While at Genesis, Nakagawa regularly placed orders for
Japanese stocks through Sky Ward and forged a close relationship
with Sky Ward director Shigenori Komuro, said a person with
direct knowledge of their business and personal ties.
That relationship was cemented in another Nakagawa firm,
PromoTech Investment Limited, which set up shop in the same Hong
Kong tower as Sky Ward. Komuro is listed as a shareholder in
PromoTech with a 30 percent stake, a company filing shows.
"We are a registered corporation. I cannot say anything
about our relationship with my clients or shareholders. Why
should I tell you? I cannot tell you anything," Komuro told
Reuters by phone on Friday.
The filing further revealed a link to another old colleague
of Nakagawa. Takuya Ichimura, a former president and shareholder
of Axes Japan, is one-fifth owner of PromoTech. Ichimura could
not be reached at a Tokyo address disclosed in the filing.
"Nakagawa is connected to everything," said a former
colleague of Nakagawa who has provided information to a
third-party panel set up by Olympus to investigate the scandal.
"Ichimura went to Hong Kong to help him out."
TOBASHI: MAKING LOSSES "FLY AWAY"
Sources have told Reuters that Nakagawa's long-standing ties
with Olympus included his time at PaineWebber in the 1990s when
he helped Olympus temporarily shuffle securities losses off its
books in a practice known as "tobashi".
"Tobashi", which means "to make fly away", was common at the
time and exploited a legal loophole that did not close entirely
for almost a decade, though it was always inconsistent with
accounting principles of presenting "true and fair" books.
Nakagawa struck out on his own in the late 1990s,
establishing the Axes group along with another veteran Japanese
banker and co-worker at PaineWebber, Hajime Sagawa, who served
as president of Axes America, the group's U.S. arm.
Sagawa was also linked to Genesis Partners via its owner,
Caribbean Proprietors Ltd. Property records list Sagawa and
Nakagawa as directors of the Cayman-based Caribbean Proprietors
in a 2003 purchase of a condominium.
By 2006, Olympus had struck a contract with the duo to
advise it on deals. It would eventually pay Axes America and
Cayman-based affiliate AXAM Investments $687 million for its
work on the acquisition of Gyrus -- the world's largest M&A
advisory fee, according to Thomson Reuters data.
AXAM has since been struck off the company registry and it
is still unclear where the money went.
In Japan's biggest corporate scandal in recent memory,
Olympus has admitted it used part of the Gyrus fee and funds for
the acquisition of another three loss-making Japanese companies
to mask losses dating back to the 1990s. These three firms were
separate from Olympus’s investments in ITX.
Japanese police, prosecutors and the securities regulator
are conducting a joint investigation, including exploring
whether other deals were involved in the cover-up and whether
crime syndicates played a role.
A third party panel appointed by Olympus to look into the
accounting scam said last week it had not found any involvement
of criminal groups in past deals.
Much of the focus is now on ITX. It was the company's second
largest buyout after Gyrus, Thomson Reuters data shows, and one
of its biggest flops.
The ITX purchase had puzzled investors from the start given
the risky nature of ITX's underlying venture-capital investments
and because of a lack of synergy with its core business. Olympus
still carries about 23 billion yen worth of ITX-related goodwill
on its books.
($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota, Taiga Uranaka, Chikafumi
Hodo in Tokyo and Kevin Gray in Miami; Editing by Mark Bendeich
and Dean Yates)
