MUMBAI Nov 29 India oilseeds and soyoil futures are likely to ease a tad on Tuesday morning following a similar trend in overseas markets and rising arrivals back home, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm was 0.42 percent lower at 3,056 ringgit per tonne, while CBOT soybean was 0.33 percent lower.

* The most-active December soybean contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged 0.4 percent higher to end at 2,249 rupees per 100 kg, while December rapeseed last ended 0.5 percent higher at 3,187 rupees per 100 kg.

* The December soyoil contract ended 0.4 percent higher at 641.45 rupees per 10 kg in the previous session.

* The country's soybean output in 2011/12 is likely to rise to 11.5 million tonnes from 9.5 million tonnes a year ago on improved yields, a leading trade body estimated earlier this month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Harish Nambiar)