iiNet is a standout stock among nine companies in the Australian telecom services sector, ranked on a combination of Thomson Reuters StarMine metrics.

Australia's No. 2 DSL Internet Service Provider has the highest StarMine Val-Mo of 100 and Relative Valuation score of 94. The data included companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Since Nov. 18, 10 of 15 analysts have revised June 2012 EPS estimates on iiNet, with average revisions up by 6.8 percent, reflected in the company's high Analyst Revision Score of 95.

StarMine also pegs iiNet's intrinsic value at A$5.3 per share, more than double Tuesday's share price of A$2.6. The shares have fallen about 10 percent so far this year, while the the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index has lost 14 percent.

CONTEXT:

Last week, iiNet entered into a binding agreement to acquire TransACT Communications, a Canberra-based telecom firm, for $60 million.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.

The Analysts Revisions Model measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)