November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Vasteras stad
Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date December 07, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 69 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 69 bp
Payment Date December 07, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Listing Stockholm
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
