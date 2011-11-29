November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Julius Baer Group Limited
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2021
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 100.575
Payment Date December 23, 2011
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Expected Ratings A3 (Moody's), XXX (S&P),
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Callable on December 23, 2016.
If not called, coupon resets to 5 year
SFR Mid-Swaps+381.5 bp
ISIN CH0144380422
