Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development (IBRD)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish Crona

Maturity Date November 12, 2014

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 105.905

Reoffer price 105.905

Payment Date December 7, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 3.15 billion

Swedish Crona when fungible

Launched under Global Debt Issuance Program

ISIN XS0398811959

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.