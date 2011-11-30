MUMBAI Nov 30 India copper futures are
likely to fall more than a percent on Wednesday morning,
slipping back from their highest level in a week, in tandem with
overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active copper for February delivery on
the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.11 percent
higher at 392.15 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 394.70
rupees, its highest since Nov. 22.
* Copper in London fell as a concrete solution to Europe's
debt struggle remained elusive. LME copper has fallen more than
7 percent in November and is down 23 percent this year.
* Analysts said traders will also eye the movement in the
rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed
cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.
GOLD
Gold futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday in
tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.
* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX
last ended at 28,663 rupees, down 0.3 percent.
* Spot gold rose more than half a percent in thin trade on
Wednesday, on course for a third consecutive session of gains.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)