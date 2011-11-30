MUMBAI Nov 30 India copper futures are likely to fall more than a percent on Wednesday morning, slipping back from their highest level in a week, in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) last ended 0.11 percent higher at 392.15 rupees per kg, after hitting a high of 394.70 rupees, its highest since Nov. 22.

* Copper in London fell as a concrete solution to Europe's debt struggle remained elusive. LME copper has fallen more than 7 percent in November and is down 23 percent this year.

* Analysts said traders will also eye the movement in the rupee, which plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted red metal.

GOLD

Gold futures are likely to open higher on Wednesday in tandem with overseas markets, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for December delivery on the MCX last ended at 28,663 rupees, down 0.3 percent.

* Spot gold rose more than half a percent in thin trade on Wednesday, on course for a third consecutive session of gains. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)