CLSA has reduced estimates for Bharti Airtel's FY12-14 earnings by 6 and 8 percent respectively citing sharp slowdown in subscriber addition, revenue market share loss and rupee depreciation. The research house also believes that the company is exposed to significant regulatory risks, which could hinder its planned deleveraging efforts. "We believe Bharti's 7x FY13CL EV/Ebitda and 16x PE has not factored in the high regulatory risks and maintain (underperform)," said CLSA in a note. At 10 a.m. shares of Bharti Airtel were down 1.51 percent at 368 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)