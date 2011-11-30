MUMBAI Nov 30 India's central bank is likely to auction the 91-day treasury bills at 8.81 percent and the 364-day t-bills at 8.65 percent, according to the median estimate of 7 respondents in a Reuters poll. For the 91-day treasury bills the highest forecast was 8.82 percent while the lowest was 8.80 percent and for the 364-day bills, they were 8.70 percent and 8.60 percent, respectively. The central bank is auctioning 40 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Wednesday. The cut-offs at the last auction were 8.8550 percent for 91-day bills and 8.85 percent for 364-day t-bills. The results of the auction are due around 2:30 p.m. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)